Giants' Rhett Ellison: Starting assignment on tap
Ellison is expected to start and handle the bulk of the snaps at tight end Sunday against the Bears with the Giants ruling Evan Engram (hamstring) out for the contest, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
After tweaking his hamstring in pregame warmups, Engram sat out the Week 12 loss to the Eagles, allowing Ellison to play 89 percent of the Giants' offensive snaps. Ellison parlayed the heightened workload into a career-high 77 yards on four receptions and drew six total targets on the day. Though running back Saquon Barkley and wide receivers Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard will all rank ahead of him in the pass-catching hierarchy, Ellison should represent the clear fourth option in the Giants' air attack in Week 13, as the team hasn't gotten much from its depth wideouts this season. A repeat of his performance against the Eagles shouldn't be expected, but Ellison should draw enough looks to make him a decent streaming option in deeper leagues and in any format that starts two tight ends.
