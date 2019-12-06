Play

Ellison (concussion) didn't practice Friday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Ellison's continued absence from practice makes him unlikely to play in Monday's game against the Eagles, while fellow tight end Evan Engram (foot) is expected to return. Ellison missed the past two games.

