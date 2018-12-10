Ellison injured his ankle during Sunday's 40-16 win over Washington, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Ellison has been surprisingly efficient with his opportunities in the passing game, but they're few and far between when Evan Engram is available, as was the case during Sunday's easy victory. Scott Simonson will fill Ellison's blocking role if the 30-year-old isn't available for Week 15 against Tennessee.

