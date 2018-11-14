Giants' Rhett Ellison: Targeted once
Ellison caught his lone target during Monday's 27-23 win over the 49ers, gaining six yards.
The performance was a good one for the Giants, who tied the team's second-highest point total of the season. What was good for the team wasn't necessarily good for Ellison, who was held under 20 yards for the fourth consecutive week. He's not involved enough in what has been a pretty feeble passing attack to garner much attention, even Sunday against Tampa Bay's bottom-five pass defense, giving up 292 yards per game.
