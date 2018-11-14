Ellison caught his lone target during Monday's 27-23 win over the 49ers, gaining six yards.

The performance was a good one for the Giants, who tied the team's second-highest point total of the season. What was good for the team wasn't necessarily good for Ellison, who was held under 20 yards for the fourth consecutive week. He's not involved enough in what has been a pretty feeble passing attack to garner much attention, even Sunday against Tampa Bay's bottom-five pass defense, giving up 292 yards per game.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • eli-1400.jpg

    Week 11 Streamers

    Eli Manning came through in Week 10, and now he's the No. 1 streamer against the best matchup...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

    Week 11 Big Questions

    Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...

  • NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

    Week 11 Waiver Wire

    With six more teams on bye in Week 11, you're going to need some help from the waiver wire....