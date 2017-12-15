Giants' Rhett Ellison: Won't carry injury designation
Ellison (finger) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Ellison was a limited participant in practice all week, but the injury apparently isn't too serious since he avoided being listed as questionable. The 29-year-old will again serve as the Giants' No. 2 tight end behind Evan Engram versus the Eagles.
