Coach Pat Shurmur confirmed Friday that Ellison (concussion) will not suit up against the Bears on Sunday, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Ellison will miss his first game of the season as he nurses a head injury. With Evan Engram (foot) also ruled out for Sunday's contest, the Giants will be forced to proceed with Kaden Smith and Scott Simonson as the only healthy tight ends on the 53-man roster.