Giants' Rhett Ellison: Won't practice Wednesday
Ellison (ankle) isn't expected to practice Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
With Evan Engram (hamstring) returning from a two-game absence last weekend against the Redskins, Ellison saw his involvement take a hit. The two tight ends both played 33 of the Giants' 64 offensive snaps (52 percent), but Ellison drawing no targets in the passing game while injuring his ankle along the way. The extent of Ellison's injury isn't known, but he would clear up any concern about his availability for Sunday's game against the Titans by returning to practice in some fashion Thursday or Friday.
