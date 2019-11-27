Giants' Rhett Ellison: Works on the side Wednesday
Ellison (concussion) worked on the side during Wednesday's practice, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
As did Evan Engram (foot), meaning that at this stage of the week, the Giants' top healthy tight end options are Kaden Smith and Scott Simonson.
