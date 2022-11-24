James (knee) is listed as active Thursday at Dallas.
Despite being listed as questionable for this Week 12 contest due to a knee issue, James was a near certainty to be available to the Giants offense after the team ruled out seven players Wednesday. As a result, he may be an emergency option in the event injuries hit the receiving corps Thursday. Still, in the wake of Wan'Dale Robinson's ACL tear, James will be a candidate to get in the mix at wide receiver behind Darius Slayton, Kenny Golladay and Isaiah Hodgins.