James (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
A knee issue forced James to operate under some restrictions in practice during Week 13 prep, with his eventual regimen DNP/LP/LP. That left the fifth-year pro questionable to suit up Sunday, but he'll play through the injury. Fellow wide receiver Darius Slayton (illness) also is available, while Kenny Golladay (illness) is not. Slayton should continue to be the Giants' No. 1 option at the position this weekend, but James is poised to be next up for reps after combining for eight catches (on nine targets) for 89 yards and two touchdowns the past two contests.
