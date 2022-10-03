James recorded one catch on three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Bears.

James was expected to serve as the Giants' lead pass catcher with Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Sterling Shepard (knee) all sidelined. The Giants only attempted 16 total passes, which limited all pass catchers. However, James had a particularly disappointing effort, especially considering he lost a fumble on his lone catch of the day.