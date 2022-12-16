James cleared concussion protocol Friday and no longer has an injury designation for Sunday's game at Washington, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

James should be a big part of the offense, as he's taken most of the slot snaps since Wan'Dale Robinson's ACL tear and is coming off season highs for snap share (91 percent) and targets (nine) in a 48-22 loss to Philadelphia last week. He had a 7-61-1 receiving line before suffering a concussion late in the game, working alongside Darius Slayton and Isaiah Hodgins (all three topped 80 percent snap share with the Giants falling behind early and rarely using multi-TE formations). A better performance from the team this week likely would mean fewer targets for James, among others.