James (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in London against the Packers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

James didn't start in the Week 4 win over Chicago and finished with season lows for snap share (32 percent) and targets (three), following three straight games with either four or five receptions to start the season. He'll likely be more involved this week, with Kenny Golladay (knee), Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) all ruled out and Sterling Shepard (ACL) done for the season. The Giants are left with only James, David Sills and Darius Slayton as their healthy WRs on the active roster, which means at least one of Marcus Johnson, Makai Polk and Kalil Pimpleton will be called up from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Nobody besides RB Saquon Barkley is a lock to handle the ball more than a few times, but James at least is among the favorites to see targets from QB Daniel Jones (also cleared to play after dealing with an ankle injury).