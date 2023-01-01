James caught all seven of his targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' Week 17 win over Indianapolis.

For the fourth straight week, James led the Giants in receiving yards, and he also paced the team in both targets and catches. The wideout accounted for New York's first touchdown in the big victory when he connected with quarterback Daniel Jones for a six-yard score in the second quarter. James has emerged as the team's most productive wideout late in the campaign, totaling 26 catches for 269 yards and two touchdowns over the past four weeks. The Giants face Philadelphia in Week 18, but it remains to be seen how much they'll play their starters in that contest with a playoff berth clinched and nothing to gain with a victory.