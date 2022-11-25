James caught five of six targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 28-20 loss to the Cowboys.

He led the Giants in receptions while getting into the end zone for the second straight week, although his one-yard TD grab late in the fourth quarter did little more than make the final score respectable. James has seen his role in the offense increase again with Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) the latest New York wideout to be lost for the season, giving him some fantasy appeal heading into a Week 13 tilt against the Commanders.