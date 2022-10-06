James (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
James missed the Giants' first session of Week 5 prep Wednesday, but his ability to return to the field a day later offers optimism that he'll be ready to go for Sunday's matchup with the Packers in London. Head coach Brian Daboll seemingly supported that notion earlier Thursday, when he told Dan Duggan of The Athletic that James would be "fine" for Sunday. Whether James approaches the contest with an injury designation could hinge on him returning to full participation in Friday's practice.
