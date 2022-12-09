James (knee) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Eagles, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

James has appeared on injury reports for three straight weeks due to the knee issue, but he hasn't been forced to miss game action because of it. With a full practice under his belt to conclude the week, James should be primed to play north of 50 percent of snaps on offense for the third consecutive game while the Giants lack healthy and/or productive bodies at receiver. Over his previous two appearances, James has hauled in eight of nine targets for 61 yards and a touchdown.