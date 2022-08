James caught three of five targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in a 23-21 preseason win over the Patriots on Thursday.

Collin Johnson led New York pass catchers with seven receptions and 82 yards, but James corralled the only touchdown, running a nice route to gather a seven-yard pass from Tyrod Taylor in the second quarter. James is competing with a handful of other receivers for a spot on the 53-man roster, so Thursday's solid showing could go a long way toward that goal.