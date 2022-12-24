James caught eight of 12 targets for 90 yards in Saturday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings.

The 27-year-old wideout led the Giants in receiving yards and tied Saquon Barkley and Isaiah Hodgins for the team led in catches, as James put together his best performance of the season. He's posted a 19-193-1 line on 26 targets over the last three games, giving James solid fantasy value heading into a Week 17 meeting with the Colts.