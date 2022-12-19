James (concussion) caught four of five targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 20-12 win over Washington.

James was able to clear the league's concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's tilt, suiting up and leading the Giants in receiving yards. It was a low-output game for New York's passing offense across the board, so there isn't much to take away from this showing. The 27-year-old was coming off of his best fantasy performance of the season last week (7/61/1) while producing three touchdowns over his last four contests. With the Giants hurting at the wide receiver position, James could be a sneaky DFS play Saturday against Minnesota's porous pass defense.