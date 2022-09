James caught five of six targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Panthers.

James led New York in receiving yards while trailing only Sterling Shepard in catches and targets. The former seventh-round pick has now topped 50 yards in consecutive games to begin the season. With Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney barely contributing thus far, James has taken advantage of his opportunities, helping his stock ahead of Week 3's matchup versus the Cowboys.