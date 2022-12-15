James (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
James had been listed as a non-participant on the Giants' initial Week 15 practice report that was posted Wednesday, so he appears to have made some progress in the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in the past 24 hours. He'll have one more chance to upgrade to full activity in practice Friday, but even if he does, James will still require clearance from an independent neurologist in order to play Sunday in Washington. If James isn't cleared to play Week 15, Kenny Golladay could see added opportunities alongside starting receivers Darius Slayton and Isaiah Hodgins.