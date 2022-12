James (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Thursday's practice estimate, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

After he was absent from Wednesday's session, James would have mixed into some drills if the Giants had held practice one day later. It's a positive sign as the team gears up for Sunday's game versus the Commanders, but ultimately his listing on Friday's injury report will give a sense of his potential to play through his knee issue.