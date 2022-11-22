James (knee) was limited at Tuesday's walkthrough practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report due to a knee issue, James was able to mix in into some drills one day later. Whether or not he's putting himself on a path to be available Week 12 remains to be seen, but if James is able to play Thursday in Dallas, more WR reps could be up for grabs following Wan'Dale Robinson's season-ending ACL tear. Other candidates for those snaps are Darius Slayton, Kenny Golladay, Isaiah Hodgins, Marcus Johnson and David Sills.