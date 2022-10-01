James appears to be atop New York's wide-receiver depth chart in Week 4 against Chicago and could see ample targets with Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) both ruled out.

It's been quite an ascension for James, who wasn't guaranteed a spot on the 53-man roster when he signed with New York this March after missing all of 2021 with a knee injury. The former 49er has been consistent but unspectacular so far this season, finishing with either four or five catches for between 36 and 59 yards in each contest. Overall, he leads the team with 14 catches on 17 targets and ranks second to Sterling Shepard -- who is now out for the year with an Achilles tear -- with 146 receiving yards. Neither Kenny Golladay nor Darius Slayton has done much so far this season, so James could continue to work as a starter even after Toney and Robinson return.