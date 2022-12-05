James brought in all three targets for 20 yards and returned three punts for 18 yards in the Giants' 20-20 tie with the Commanders on Sunday.

James worked through a questionable designation due to a knee injury to fill his usual role as a short-area target for Daniel Jones. The veteran journeyman has arguably fallen into more of a No. 3 receiver role in the Giants' perpetually makeshift wideout corps behind Darius Slayton and Isaiah Hodgins, but he's generated a solid 11-109-2 line over his last three games heading into a Week 14 home matchup against the Eagles.