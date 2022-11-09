Coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that James cleared the concussion protocol, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
James suffered a concussion during the Giants' Week 8 loss at Seattle, but with the benefit of the team's Week 9 bye, he's good to go for Sunday's game against the Texans. As evidence, after he was spotted without a red non-contact jersey at Wednesday's practice, he was deemed a full participant, per Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site. Consequently, James will join Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, Marcus Johnson, David Sills and potentially Kenny Golladay (knee) as New York's available wide receivers Week 10.