James (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Matt Citak of the Giants' official site reports.
James will need to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol to suit up. He's making progress in that regard, as evidenced by his ability to participate in practice after sitting out Wednesday. James was injured in the Week 14 loss to the Eagles after scoring his third touchdown in four games.
