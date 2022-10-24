James secured one of two targets for two yards in a 23-17 win over Jacksonville on Sunday.

James saw exactly two targets for the third straight week, and he finished with a season low in receiving yardage. After totaling 14 catches for 146 yards through the first three weeks of the campaign, the former 49er has just six receptions for 45 yards in four games since as he has tumbled down New York's wide receiver depth chart. The Giants' pass-catching hierarchy is far from settled, but James doesn't appear likely to slide back into fantasy relevance in the near future.