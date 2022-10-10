James recorded two receptions on two targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Packers.
James continued to see his role in the Giants' offense decline, as Darius Slayton emerged against the Packers. James has now seen five targets and combined to make three catches for 25 yards across his last two games. Assuming Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) can return at some point in the near future, James is like to only slip further down the depth chart.
More News
-
Giants' Richie James: Cleared to play•
-
Giants' Richie James: Gets back on practice field•
-
Giants' Richie James: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Giants' Richie James: Can't deliver as top option•
-
Giants' Richie James: Looks to be No. 1 wideout in Week 4•
-
Giants' Richie James: Tallies 36 receiving yards•