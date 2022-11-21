James corralled all three of his targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-18 loss to the Lions.

James was having a quiet game before scoring a nine-yard touchdown in garbage time of the blowout loss. Normally we could write off this performance as a fluke, but starting wideout Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) left the game in the fourth quarter, which could open up some targets for the speedy backup if the latter is unable to suit up with a short week on tap. If that were to be the case, James could generate some deep-league value against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.