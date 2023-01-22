James secured seven of 10 targets for 51 yards in the Giants' 38-7 divisional-round loss to the Eagles on Saturday night. He also returned one punt for minus-3 yards.

James was the only Giants wideout to make any sort of impact, leading the team in receptions, receiving yards and targets by a wide margin. The journeyman enjoyed a career-best season in coach Brian Daboll's scheme, posting new high-water marks in receptions (57), receiving yards (569) and touchdowns (four) on a career-high 70 targets. James played the 2022 season on a one-year deal, so it remains to be seen if he'll be deemed worthy of running it back with New York next season.