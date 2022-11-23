James (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game at Dallas, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

With back-to-back limited sessions under his belt this week, James has given himself a chance to be available for Week 12 action. If he's active Thursday, he'll be part of the solution at wide receiver for the Giants now that Wan'Dale Robinson has been lost for the season due to an ACL tear. Having said that, James hasn't done much on 21.7 snaps per game, tallying a 23-239-1 line on 29 targets to date.