James (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

James opened the week with an absence Wednesday due to a knee injury, but he capped it with back-to-back limited showings, leaving his availability up in the air ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Fellow wide receiver Darius Slayton is in a similar boat, as he's listed as questionable after sitting out Thursday and Friday due to an illness. If Slayton ends up sidelined this weekend, an active James would be in line for additional targets from quarterback Daniel Jones.