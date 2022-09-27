James recorded four receptions on five targets for 36 yards in Monday's 23-16 loss to the Cowboys.

James operated primarily in the short areas of the field, as his longest reception went for only 16 yards. While targets were distributed fairly evenly among the Giants' peripheral pass catchers Monday, James is a prime candidate to step into the potential void left by Sterling Shepard's (knee) injury. James has racked up 146 receiving yards and commanded 17 targets in three games to this point in the campaign.