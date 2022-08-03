Seals-Jones missed a fifth straight practice Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
No injury has been reported, but that's the most likely explanation for his continued absence. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News notes that Seals-Jones didn't get much run in spring practices either, after signing with the Giants in March. The team's other candidates for TE targets are former Texan Jordan Akins and rookie fourth-round pick Daniel Bellinger.
