Seals-Jones did not participate in Monday's practice, marking the third consecutive practice he's missed, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear if Seals-Jones is dealing with an injury, and he certainly has plenty of time to ramp into shape before the season begins, but his absence from practice is notable since he's in a competition for New York's starting tight-end role. The veteran came into camp with a slight inside edge for the gig, but the Giants also brought in ex-Texan Jordan Akins this offseason and selected Daniel Bellinger in the fourth round of the draft, and either player could pull ahead of Seals-Jones on the depth chart with a strong preseason.