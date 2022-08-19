Seals-Jones (undisclosed) won't play Sunday against Cincinnati, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Seals-Jones didn't play in last week's preseason opener against the Patriots and will miss a second consecutive matchup to begin the preseason. His final chance to see some game action prior to the regular season will be Aug. 28 against the Jets.
