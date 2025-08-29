The Giants placed Payton (undisclosed) on their injured reserve list Friday, Dan Salomone and Matt Citak of the team's official site report.

Payton was claimed by the Giants from waivers Wednesday after the Saints cut him Tuesday, but he's now going straight to the injured reserve list. Because of the timing of the transaction, he'll have to stay there until the end of the 2025 season unless he works out an injury settlement with his new team.