Dixon was traded from the Broncos to the Giants for a 2019 conditional seventh-round pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

When former Raiders' punter Marquette King signed with the Broncos, it was almost certain Dixon would be traded. Dixon accrued 162 punts over his first two seasons and averaged 45.7 yards per punt with 51 landing inside the 20.

