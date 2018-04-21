Giants' Riley Dixon: Heads to Giants
Dixon was traded from the Broncos to the Giants for a 2019 conditional seventh-round pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
When former Raiders' punter Marquette King signed with the Broncos, it was almost certain Dixon would be traded. Dixon accrued 162 punts over his first two seasons and averaged 45.7 yards per punt with 51 landing inside the 20.
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...