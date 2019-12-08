Play

Dixon signed a three-year extension with the Giants on Sunday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The Giants acquired Dixon from the Broncos in April 2018, and he's being rewarded for averaging 47.0 yards per punt with a 42.8 net through 12 games this season. The terms of the contract remain unclear, but the 26-year-old is set to be in New York through 2022.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories