McIntosh (illness) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

McIntosh was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list to start the season, but it looks like the 2018 fifth-round pick is close to making his return. Even if McIntosh is activated off the list in the next few weeks, it's unlikely he will have the time to make a significant impact this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories