The Giants activated McIntosh (illness) from the reserve/non-football injury list Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McIntosh was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list in early September with an illness, and was able to return to practice on Oct. 16, giving the Giants three weeks to activate him. The rookie defensive lineman will likely provide depth behind B.J. Hill and Kerry Wynn.

