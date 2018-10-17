Giants' RJ McIntosh: Can return within three weeks
McIntosh (illness) was cleared to practice Monday and now has three weeks to be activated from the reserve/non-football illness list, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
McIntosh landed on the NFI list at the start of the season and was unable to participate in the offseason program after being drafted during the fifth round in April. Duggan indicates the problems stem from the thyroid issue that cropped up during the combine process, although the condition is apparently resolved for the time being.
