Giants' RJ McIntosh: Headed to New York

The Giants selected McIntosh in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 139th overall.

McIntosh (6-foot-5, 286 pounds) was an imposing interior presence on an ascending Miami (FL.) defense the last two years, posting 22 tackles for loss over that span. For the Giants he could immediately plug in for a rotational presence at tackle or even end if defensive coordinator James Bettcher calls for a three-man front.