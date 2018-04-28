Giants' RJ McIntosh: Headed to New York
The Giants selected McIntosh in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 139th overall.
McIntosh (6-foot-5, 286 pounds) was an imposing interior presence on an ascending Miami (FL.) defense the last two years, posting 22 tackles for loss over that span. For the Giants he could immediately plug in for a rotational presence at tackle or even end if defensive coordinator James Bettcher calls for a three-man front.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...