McIntosh was not listed on the Giants' injury report Monday.

The Giants suffered a tough loss to the Vikings on Sunday but the road does not get any easier as they have a quick turnaround with Thursday's game in New England. McIntosh was being evaluated for a concussion Sunday but his absence from the injury report means he was cleared at some point -- so he should be ready for action Thursday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories