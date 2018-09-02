McIntosh (illness) was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list Sunday, Micheal Eisen of the team's official site reports.

Perhaps McIntosh's rookie status helped him retain a spot with the team as the Giants are hopeful that he'll amount to a bona fide run stopper. For now, it doesn't appear like McIntosh will make much of an impact in 2018 and could have sights set on making a name for himself in 2019.