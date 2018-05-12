Giants' RJ McIntosh: Sits out practice Friday

McIntosh missed practice on Friday due to a medical condition, Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com reports.

McIntosh was diagnosed with a thyroid condition during the combine process, though it's unclear if that is the reason for his absence from Friday's session. He's expected back in the near future, indicating that the issue is not overly severe.

