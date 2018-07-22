Giants' RJ McIntosh: Unavailable for start of training camp

McIntosh (undisclosed) will begin training camp on the active/non-football illness list, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

McIntosh did not participate in the Giants' offseason program due to a medical condition which required surgery over the summer, according to Matt Lambardo of NJ Advance Media. It isn't clear when the fifth-round rookie will be available to return to practice.

Our Latest Stories