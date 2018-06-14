Giants' RJ McIntosh: Will undergo procedure
Giants' head coach Pat Shurmur said that McIntosh will needs a "procedure," Dan Duggan of The Athletic New York reports.
McIntosh, the Giants' fifth-round pick from April's draft, missed practices about a month ago with an undisclosed medical condition and he was diagnosed with a thyroid condition during the combine process, but it's unclear if his procedure is related to either of those issues. The team is hopeful that McIntosh will be ready to return in time for training camp, where he'll look to earn a depth defensive end position.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football: 2018 position tiers
Dave Richard's 2018 Fantasy Football positional tiers have been revealed
-
Ranking 2018 NFL schedules
What good is drafting a player if you don't know how good or bad their schedule is?
-
Ranking NFC West schedules
The NFC West boasts plenty of offensive firepower, but all four teams have scheduling issues...
-
Ranking NFC South schedules
While things might start easy for the Panthers and Saints, it's the Falcons who have the easiest...
-
Ranking NFC North schedules
The Packers should get off to a good start, but the Vikings are the ones with the chance to...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Cooks
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Mark Ingram and Brandin Cooks...