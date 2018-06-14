Giants' RJ McIntosh: Will undergo procedure

Giants' head coach Pat Shurmur said that McIntosh will needs a "procedure," Dan Duggan of The Athletic New York reports.

McIntosh, the Giants' fifth-round pick from April's draft, missed practices about a month ago with an undisclosed medical condition and he was diagnosed with a thyroid condition during the combine process, but it's unclear if his procedure is related to either of those issues. The team is hopeful that McIntosh will be ready to return in time for training camp, where he'll look to earn a depth defensive end position.